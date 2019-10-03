Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner. Picture: Reuters

After breaking up with each other, reality TV star Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott have decided to share equal custody of their daughter, Stormi. A source told US Weekly: "It will be 50/50, but it's not a point of contention. It's really whatever is best for Stormi. Travis knows what an incredible mom Kylie is and will make whatever situation work."

Kylie and Travis are taking a break after more than two years together.

"Kylie and Travis have been on and off at various times throughout their relationship. Kylie still loves Travis and this isn't considered a full breakup to either of them," added another insider.

A source told People magazine: "They have split for now and are living apart. Travis moved out a couple of weeks ago and lives at his own house. Stormi will continue to live with Kylie. They are both great parents and will co-parent. They don't want their split to affect Stormi too much. As soon as they felt they couldn't figure out their issues, they decided to separate so their disagreements won't affect Stormi."