Kylie Jenner confirms she is 'really sick' and will miss Paris Fashion Week







Kylie Jenner and Olivier Rousteing. Picture: Instagram Kylie Jenner is unable to fly to Paris Fashion Week to watch the launch of her Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with Balmain's Olivier Rousteing on Friday because she is "really sick", which has left her "heart-broken". The 21-year-old reality star - who has 19-month-old daughter Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott - took to Twitter to reveal she is going to miss the launch of her Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with Balmain's Olivier Rousteing, which has left her "heart-broken". She tweeted: "Hi guys! So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of makeup collab with Olivier. "Unfortunately I'm really sick and unable to travel. "I'm heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team and my friends who are in town for the event will help me be there in spirit. (sic)"

The show is due to take place on Friday and despite missing out, Kylie feels "so proud" of the collection and cannot wait to watch it from the US instead.

She added: "Creating this collection with Olivier has been a dream.

"Of course this collection isn't just for the runway... I created this so you could have apiece of this once in a lifetime event.

"I'm SO proud of this collection and of Olivier and our friendship, vision and creativey really comes across in the products we created for you guys

"Make sure you guys watch the show with me on Friday.

"It's going to be an epic event and I can't wait. I love you Olivier, congratulations and I'm sending you all my love. (sic)"

Kylie's mother Kris Jenner wished her daughter a speedy recovery.

She tweeted: "I love you so much my sweet girl!! Feel better and I'll be home soon! (sic)"

Kylie's confirmation comes after reports she was taken to hospital this week after suffering "flu-like symptoms".

She was reportedly supposed to attend the Emmy Awards on Sunday (22.09.19) alongside her sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner, but was too ill to make an appearance.