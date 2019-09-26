Kylie Jenner is unable to fly to Paris Fashion Week to watch the launch of her Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with Balmain's Olivier Rousteing on Friday because she is "really sick", which has left her "heart-broken".
She tweeted: "Hi guys! So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of makeup collab with Olivier.
"Unfortunately I'm really sick and unable to travel.
"I'm heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team and my friends who are in town for the event will help me be there in spirit. (sic)"