Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner. (Picture: Instagram/KylieJenner)

Kylie Jenner was "thrown back" after her Jordyn Woods lip kits were put on sale. The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star's 'Jordy' set was slashed from $27 to $13.50 days after it was reported her best friend had kissed half-sister Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson, but the beauty mogul insisted it wasn't a deliberate snub to her former pal as she wasn't even aware of the discount until it hit the headlines.

She told the New York Times newspaper: "That is just not my character. I would never do something like that and when I saw it, I was like, thrown back.

"Jordyn knows I didn't actually put it on sale."

The 21-year-old star insisted the price reduction had actually been instigated weeks earlier as the company switched from white to black packaging.

It was recently claimed that Kylie - who has 13-month-old daughter Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott - had been seeking out a wider circle of friends following the controversy surrounding Jordyn, who has moved out of the house she shared with the 'Life of Kylie' star.

A source said: "Kylie has had a rough few weeks. She is still upset about the Jordyn situation, although she seems to be doing much better.

"She has been socialising more and trying to find a bigger circle of friends that she can be close with. After the Jordyn drama, she realized that relying on just one friend is not the best idea."

But insiders have also insisted none of Kylie's family have pressured her to end her friendship with the model.

A source said: "It's still a tricky situation for Kylie. And no one is actually putting too much pressure on her. Her family is aware that she is in contact with Jordyn. They are letting Kylie figure things out for herself."