Kylie Jenner. Picture: Instagram

Kylie Jenner has given R1.1 million to a women's empowerment organisation called Nest of Love, who aim to empower women to become leaders.



The 22-year-old television personality appeared on Monday's episode of "The Ellen Degeneres Show" alongside her mother Kris Jenner, and marked the occasion - which was her first sit-down interview since giving birth to her daughter Stormi in February 2018 - by donating the whopping sum to charity Nest of Love.





Kylie and Kris learned about the group's inspiring work from founder Samantha Gil and two of its main members, Briana Grumet and Daniela Villa, and used their time on the talk show to give back in an impressive way.





The lip kit mogul donated R2.2 million to the organisation as a whole, and a further R1.4 million specifically for Samantha, before revealing she had something special to give to each member of the female group.





Alongside handing them a Kylie Cosmetics Birthday collection each, Kylie revealed: "We are giving you each $50,000(R736 000 ). Each one of you ... Each of you for the amazing things you guys do. You guys are so amazing."





Whilst 63-year-old momager Kris added: "We admire you all so much. I know I do."





In total, Kylie gifted R11 million to the charity and its members, thanks to the proceeds of the Kylie Cosmetics Birthday Collection.





Nest of Love is a women's empowerment organisation which aims to help women from all cultures and all ethnicities to become leaders.





A description on their website reads: "Nest of Love (NOL) is committed to leading women from all cultures and all ethnicities to become leaders. We are uniting women who are seeking advancement and empowerment through Mentorship, Leadership, Wellness, and Spiritual Guidance through Proper Training and Programs.



