Kylie Jenner donates R17.4 million to coronavirus relief efforts

Kylie Jenner has donated R17.4 million to coronavirus relief efforts, as physician and OB-GYN Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi confirms the money will be used to provide doctors and nurses with protective equipment.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has made a sizeable donation to help hospitals pay for protective gear that will allow doctors and nurses to properly treat patients infected with the respiratory illness - which is also known as Covid-19 - without putting themselves at risk of catching the virus.

Physician and OB-GYN Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, when she wrote: "I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true.

"One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 (R17.4 million) to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes. I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients.

"From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @kyliejenner. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much. Thank you X a million.... (sic)"