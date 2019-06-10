Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie. Picture: Instagram

"Keeping With The Kardashians" star Kylie Jenner faced backlash on social media for hosting a "Handmaid's Tale" themed birthday party for her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou over the weekend. Taking to her Snapchat account, the "Kylie Skin" owner posted videos and pictures from the birthday bash, including the guests being dressed as donning the iconic 'Handmaid's Tale' red robes and whites bonnets.

The waitrons at the party were also dressed to the theme as "Marthas" (domestic servants to wealthy or high-ranking families in the show), the decor featured flags of Republic of Gilead, and cocktails the cocktails were named "Praise Be" and "Under His Eye," after the greeting phrases from the show .

As a result, the makeup mogul faced major backlash due to the insensitive theme, since the story of "Handmaid's Tale" is about women's rights being taken away, specifically their reproductive rights.

Some of the comments included one Twitter user asking if Kylie is "celebrating female enslavement". Another user said: "with all of the serious reproductive rights fights that are going on, Kylie Jenner gave a ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ themed birthday".

Kylie Jenner is having a party themed after the Handmaid’s Tale.....so.....who’s gonna tell her that her party is literally celebrating female enslavement for their biological reproduction??



WHO IS GOING TO TELL HER — mirandaaithi (@mirandaaithi) June 9, 2019

With all of the serious reproductive rights fights that are going on, Kylie Jenner gave a ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ themed birthday. This entire family is tone-deaf due to privilege, and don’t you forget it. pic.twitter.com/11ieyxX4ro — emy SDCC (@emythee) June 10, 2019

Many users also pointed out that hosting a "Handmaid's Tale" themed party is tone deaf since the red robe and white bonnets have become a symbol used by women in political protests.

the fact that kylie jenner actually threw a “handmaid’s tale” themed birthday party is so disturbing. i am actually dumbfounded. — zach (@zachabuorf) June 9, 2019

Women's bodies get policed on a daily, some states are trying to ban abortion, yet Kylie Jenner thought a Handmaid's tale theme party was a good idea pic.twitter.com/W80sm0RMpn — Ilke Nackerdien (@ilke_zuleika) June 9, 2019

Kylie Jenner threw a "Handmaid's Tale" themed party. I'm sorry, WHAT?! The show is literally about the oppression of women and this overly-privileged girl is using it as a THEME for a party?! pic.twitter.com/2uvfrhn82c — Kelsi (@txkels) June 9, 2019

seeing pics of kylie jenner having a handmaid's tale viewing party and dressing as a handmaid while posing and making the duck face for selfies is weird to me and it wouldn't bother me if the jenners/kardashians weren't the most tone deaf women alive. — ✨ Trash Raelee ✨ 💖💜💙🏳️‍🌈 (@saltybuttcombo) June 9, 2019

When people are using the Handmaid's Tale outfits to demonstrate/protest about how people in society are being oppressed and having their rights taken away, a Jenner is using it as a fun and sexy party theme. GROSS.@HandmaidsOnHulu #HandmaidsTale #kyliejenner pic.twitter.com/vF9BNHKgwo — Uptownerd (@uptownerd) June 10, 2019

Kylie is apparently a fan of the show but hasn't responded to any of the backlash.