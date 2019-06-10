Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie. Picture: Instagram

"Keeping With The Kardashians" star Kylie Jenner faced backlash on social media for hosting a "Handmaid's Tale" themed birthday party for her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou over the weekend. 

Taking to her Snapchat account, the "Kylie Skin" owner posted videos and pictures from the birthday bash, including the guests being dressed as donning the iconic 'Handmaid's Tale' red robes and whites bonnets. 

The waitrons at the party were also dressed to the theme as "Marthas" (domestic servants to wealthy or high-ranking families in the show), the decor featured flags of Republic of Gilead, and cocktails the cocktails were named "Praise Be" and "Under His Eye," after the greeting phrases from the show . 

As a result, the makeup mogul faced major backlash due to the insensitive theme, since the story of "Handmaid's Tale" is about women's rights being taken away, specifically their reproductive rights. 

Some of the comments included one Twitter user asking if Kylie is "celebrating female enslavement". Another user said: "with all of the serious reproductive rights fights that are going on, Kylie Jenner gave a ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ themed birthday". 

Many users also pointed out that hosting a "Handmaid's Tale" themed party is tone deaf since the red robe and white bonnets have become a symbol used by women in political protests.

Kylie is apparently a fan of the show but hasn't responded to any of the backlash.