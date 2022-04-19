Kylie Jenner has shared a new glimpse of her son

The 24-year-old make-up mogul posted a new photo of her baby boy – whose name she has not yet revealed – from their recent Easter celebration on Sunday on Instagram.
In the photo posted by ‘The Kardashians’ star, the two-month-old infant’s foot can be seen as he is held by his father Travis Scott – real name Jacques Webster – close to his chest but still no update about what his name is to be after they revealed last month the child was no longer to be called Wolff.
Kylie – who is also mother to 4-year-old daughter Stormi – is believed to be still “lingering” on a name but that its the “hardest” task to fully decide, according to her big sister Kim Kardashian.
The 40-year-old reality television personality said: “There’s one name lingering, but she really wants to make sure. It's a really big decision. It’s the hardest thing ever in life is to name a child.”
Kim – who is mother to North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. with her ex Kanye West – called naming babies “the hardest decision ever.”
“I personally — when I had my kids, I didn't name them until they were born. You really want to see what they look like and I always— when I would hear people do that, I would say, ‘How do you not be prepared for that? You have nine months to think about this.’ But no matter what, it’s just the hardest decision ever.”