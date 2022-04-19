Kylie Jenner has shared a new glimpse of her son

The 24-year-old make-up mogul posted a new photo of her baby boy – whose name she has not yet revealed – from their recent Easter celebration on Sunday on Instagram. In the photo posted by ‘The Kardashians’ star, the two-month-old infant’s foot can be seen as he is held by his father Travis Scott – real name Jacques Webster – close to his chest but still no update about what his name is to be after they revealed last month the child was no longer to be called Wolff.

Story continues below Advertisment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews) Kylie – who is also mother to 4-year-old daughter Stormi – is believed to be still “lingering” on a name but that its the “hardest” task to fully decide, according to her big sister Kim Kardashian. The 40-year-old reality television personality said: “There’s one name lingering, but she really wants to make sure. It's a really big decision. It’s the hardest thing ever in life is to name a child.” Kim – who is mother to North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. with her ex Kanye West – called naming babies “the hardest decision ever.”