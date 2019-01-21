Kylie Jenner. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Kylie Jenner would love to have "lovebirds" Justin and Hailey Bieber join her on holiday. 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is having the best time on holiday with Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi to mark her first birthday and has quipped that newlyweds Justin and Hailey are welcome to join them next time.

Sharing a picture of herself by the beach, she said: "don't ever wanna leave (sic)"

And Justin commented on it: "Wow lucky where's the invite to hails and i (sic)"

Kylie joked back: "lolll you love birds can come next time (sic)"

Justin and Hailey have got a lot to look forward to in coming weeks as they have reportedly sent out save the date cards to celebrate their nuptials with some close friends and family for a date in the next couple of months.

A source said: "Justin and Hailey are so happy and inseparable. They are thrilled that they can finally share their love and commitment with family and friends. They want the music, entertainment and exciting details to be a big surprise for their guests ... There was no location included in their text, because they want complete privacy. Everyone is in full preparation mode. Justin plans to use his personal DJ to spin on the big day. They truly are planning a beautiful celebration and a party to be remembered."

Justin confirmed his marriage to Hailey in a social media post made to mark Thanksgiving in November.

He wrote: "Happy late thanksgiving to everyone. First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together. Relationships are hard and love isn't always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient (sic)."