Kylie Jenner: Picture: Instagram

Cosmetics giant and reality TV star Kylie Jenner has lost her Instagram crown to an egg.



The egg, which has since been named Eugene, is the only post on the Instagram account aptly titled "world_record_egg". Its sole purpose is to surpass Jenner's title as the most-liked post on the social media platform.





The picture of Eugene was uploaded on 4 January 2019 with the caption: "Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this 🙌(sic)".





The image has since garnered nearly 26 million likes, surpassing Jenner's 18 million likes for an image of her then-newborn daughter, Stormi, which she posted on 7 January 2018.





According to reports, the account holder behind viral photo claims to be a hen from the English countryside who came up with the idea to challenge Jenner's most-liked photo after they "stopped drinking for Dry January" and found themselves home on a Friday night.





The egg's popularity grew so fast, that it even captured the attention of Ellen DeGeneres and late-night TV host Jimmy Fallon.





Jenner, however, was not about to be left with egg on her face and responded shortly after she was dethroned. Sharing an old Snapchat video of her trying to fry an egg on a hot tar road, she wrote: "Take that little egg."









The video had over 14 million views a mere eight hours after publishing.



