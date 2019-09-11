Kylie Jenner has posed nude for Playboy with her boyfriend Travis Scott.
The "SICKO MODE" hitmaker interviews his partner - with whom he shares 19-month-old daughter Stormi - for the new issue of the magazine and the couple have stripped off for an intimate photo to be used alongside the spread.
An excerpt of the interview - which will be released on September 17 - has been teased, with Kylie telling Travis: "You're my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger."
View this post on Instagram
When Houston meets LA . 💛 @playboy #ComingSoon
A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on
Meanwhile, Travis previously opened up about his relationship with Kylie, insisting there is a big misconception about how "real" Kylie is just because she is so famous.
He said: "People don't understand how real my girl is. How ill she is.
They have assumptions, bulls**t-ass remarks of what they think is going on. Nah, bro. She's a Tim Burton fan, which is fire. Wes Anderson fan, which is fire. I like to just go outside and walk. Knowing a girl that famous, you'd think she's like, 'I need to go send somebody to do this for me,' or 'I need 15 motherf***ers around me,' but we just walk out the crib. Me, I hate cameras.
I don't like people in my business. Going into a situation like that, you'd think it would be a whole public fest. You never know. 'Maybe she's into all the photos, or worried about this and that.' And then you realise she is normal as possible. I realised what really mattered to her, which is none of this s**t. She's the coolest motherf***er of all time."