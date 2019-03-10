Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner. (Picture: Instagram/KylieJenner)

Kylie Jenner is seemingly trying to repair her friendship with Jordyn Woods. The 21-year-old lip kit mogul fell out with her best friend after she kissed Tristan Thomspon, the now ex-boyfriend of Kylie's half-sister Khloe Kardashian and father of her 10-month-old daughter True, at a party last month.

But now, two weeks after the scandal first unfolded, it seems Kylie is trying to patch up her friendship with Jordyn, also 21, as the pair met up for breakfast on Friday at Pedalers Fork restaurant in Calabasas, California.

A source told E! News: "It seemed very casual and they both were having a discussion together while eating."

This is the first time the friends have been spotted together in public since Jordyn was accused of locking lips with Tristan, and comes after a source recently claimed the pair were "barely communicating" with each other.

Jordyn moved out of the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star's home after the incident, and it was claimed this week that whilst they have texted each other, they still haven't made arrangements for the model to pick up her belonging from her pal's home.

The brunette beauty also recently appeared on 'Red Table Talk' to explain her actions, which she called a drunken mistake and a "dumb move".

She said: "I'm not thinking, 'I shouldn't be here'. That's my first step where I went wrong. I should have gone home after the party. I shouldn't even have been there.

"Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him. It's just - we're all together. We're in a group. Never once did we leave the public area to go to a bedroom, a bathroom - we're all in plain sight. It was a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss. No making out. I don't think he's wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. When alcohol is involved, people make dumb moves."