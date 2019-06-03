Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner. Picture: Instagram

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi was taken to hospital over the weekend after suffering an allergic reaction. The 21-year-old beauty mogul had to take 15-month-old Stormi - who she has with boyfriend Travis Scott - to the emergency room when she fell ill after experiencing an allergic reaction, but thankfully the tot has made a full recovery and is now back home.

Kylie shared a photo of her daughter sleeping under a blanket and wrote on her Instagram Story: "Spent the day in the hospital with my baby. She had an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home. Nothing else matters when these things happen."

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star went on to sent "love and positive energy" for other parents looking after sick children.

She added: "God bless all the moms with sick babies. I'm sending so much love and positive energy your way."

Stormi Webster. Picture: Kylie Jenner Instagram Stories

Kylie recently revealed one of Stormi's favourite treats is to go out for sushi.

She said: "Stormi loves sushi.

"I'll take her to Nobu ... I don't feed her anything raw, but she just loves edamame. They'll bring the whole thing of edamame. She will not stop until it's all gone. She eats all the edamame. She'll eat a whole bowl of soy sauce rice."

Meanwhile, although she's got her hands full with Stormi and her beauty empire Kylie Cosmetics at the moment, the reality TV star would like to have another baby with Travis soon.

Sharing several shots of Stormi and Travis together online in a post to wish the rapper a happy birthday in April, Kylie wrote: "watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling. my real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. i love you and I'm so so proud of you. happy happy birthday. let's f**k around and have another baby. (sic)"