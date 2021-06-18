La La Anthony files for divorce

La La Anthony has filed for divorce from Carmelo Anthony after almost 11 years of marriage. The “Power” star has split from Carmelo Anthony - the father of her 14-year-old son Kiyan - after almost 11 years of marriage and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation in documents filed in New York on Thursday.

La La, 41, first split from the Portland Trail Blazers player in April 2017 but she and the 37-year-old sportsman reunited late the following year. However, in July 2019, it was revealed the pair had been living apart and the 'Chi' star was holding legal advice on how to move forward with their relationship. A representative for the star said at the time: "As La La and Carmelo have been living apart for quite some time, La La is proceeding with legal discussions as the next step in their relationship."

La La recently spoke of how she's trying to find balance in her life and not to worry about taking some time for herself in order to "work smarter". She said: "The balancing act is hard. I'm still figuring it out, but I'm starting to understand how having that 'me time' '- having that workout time makes me a better person.

"Because before for me ... anytime I wasn't working, I felt like I wasn't doing enough or I felt guilty or I felt bad. And I realised it all goes hand in hand, I'm going to work smarter and harder and better when I've had that 'me time' or workout time." The actress also spoke of how much her son had been a "great motivation" to encourage her to work out more. She said: "Kiyan and I do work out together. He's an incredible basketball player. So I go to his practices a lot. A lot of it is me watching him workout. But seeing him in the gym and how focused he is ... it motivates me to be more on it because I don't just want to be sitting around while he's busting his butt, doing all of that stuff.