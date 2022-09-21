Lady Gaga allegedly in discussions over Las Vegas residency

Lady Gaga, 36, who recently wrapped up her “Chromatica Ball” world tour, is in talks over a Las Vegas residency. A source told The Sun newspaper: "For a long time Lady Gaga wasn't sure if she would ever perform again due to health problems but 'Chromatica' has helped build her back up.

Story continues below Advertisement

"With Britney Spears on an indefinite hiatus and Katy Perry's 'PLAY' residency coming to an end next month, Vegas have a big pop-shaped hole to fill. "Gaga is the biggest star on the planet once more, so it makes perfect sense." Watch video:

Gaga was recently forced to cancel her final “Chromatica Ball” concert midway through due to lightning strikes. The “Stupid Love” hitmaker, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, halted her show mid-gig at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, due to the extreme weather. In a teary video posted on Instagram, Gaga said: "We really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami but we couldn’t because even when the rain stopped there was lightning striking right down to the ground so close to us.

Story continues below Advertisement

"I know that for a long time, I’ve always wanted to be like that hardcore bad b**** but what I also want to be is responsible and loving, and I don’t know what I would do if anything happened to anyone in the audience, or any member of my crew, my band, or my dancers." In the caption of another post, Gaga added: "I’m sorry i couldn’t finish the show it was too dangerous the lightening was being unpredictable and changing moment by moment, I love you. “Look, for years some of you have called me ‘mother monster,’ in my heart I knew it was better to keep you safe. (sic)"