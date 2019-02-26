Lady Gaga, winner of the award for Best Song "Shallow," arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Picture: AP

Lady Gaga and Madonna seemingly ended their feud at a post-Oscars party on Sunday. The 'A Star is Born' actress has been locked in a war of words with the 60-year-old pop star for years but it seems they've now put it behind them because, following Gaga's Oscar win for Best Original Song for 'Shallow' on Sunday, she headed to the exclusive annual party thrown by the 'Material Girl' hitmaker and her manager Guy Oseary, where they happily posed for a photo together.

In a portrait shared by Time magazine, Madonna, wearing white, was pictured cradling Gaga's head while the smiling 32-year-old star, wearing black, had one hand over hers and the other clutching her Academy Award.

Madonna also shared the photo on Twitter along with the caption: "Don't Mess with Italian Girls......,,..,,,,,,,[heart emoji] @ladygaga #winner #starisborn #oscar #theparty (sic)"

And despite the strict social media ban imposed on guests at the party, a fansite shared a short video of the pair rubbing noses for the camera too.

The feud between Madonna and Gaga dates back to 2012, when the 'Like a Prayer' hitmaker described Gaga's music as "reductive".

Prior to that incident, Gaga - a self-confessed fan of Madonna during her teenage years - admitted her hit single 'Born This Way' was influenced by the Madonna track 'Express Yourself'.

But in her documentary, 'Gaga: Five Foot Two', the 'Poker Face' hitmaker told her older rival to be more upfront in her disapproval of her style.

She said: "The only thing that really bothers me about her is that I'm Italian and from New York so, like, if I got a problem with somebody, I'm gonna tell you to your face. But no matter how much respect I have for her as a performer, I could never wrap my head around the fact that she wouldn't look me in the eye and tell me that I was reductive or whatever...

"No no no, like I saw it on f**king TV. Telling me that you think I'm a piece of s**t through the media - it's like a guy passing me a note through his friend: 'My buddy thinks you're hot, here's his...' F**k you! Where's your buddy f**king throwing up against the wall and kissing me?

"I just want Madonna to f**king push me up against the wall and kiss me and tell me I'm a piece of s**t."

As recently as December, the 'Hung Up' singer made another dig at Gaga following the latter's press tour for 'A Star is Born'.

Gaga had repeatedly said of her co-star and director Bradley Cooper: "There can be 100 people in a room and 99 of them don't believe in you, but all it takes is one and it just changes your whole life..."

But Madonna shared a clip from one of her own 1980s interviews on her Instagram story in which she said: "If there are 100 people in a room and 99 say they liked it, I only remember the one person who didn't."

She also shared a post which read: "Don't F**k with me Monday."