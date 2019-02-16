Lady Gaga at the 61st Grammy Awards. (Reuters)

Singer-actress Lady Gaga was appalled by a mistake in her music tattoo on her wrist. She took to social media to share her relief with fans after a tattoo of a music stave on her wrist with a missing fifth line was corrected.

"As a music theory student I'm appalled, as someone having fun with their friends I'm relieved," she said. Adding that alcohol may have been to blame for the error as she posted the corrected image of the tattoo.

Gaga got two new tattoos - a "La Vie En Rose" tribute inspired by "A Star is Born" and a musical staff with the notes 'G A G A'.

Gaga is currently up for Best Actress for her role as upcoming music star Ally in "A Star is Born", directed by Bradley Cooper. The 91st Academy Awards will be held here on February 24. It will be telecast in India on Star Movies.

