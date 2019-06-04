Lady Gaga attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York. Picture: AP

Lady Gaga has finally confirmed she is no longer engaged to Christian Carino. The 'Star is Born' actress sparked speculation she had split from Christian Carino in February after she attended the Grammy Awards alone and stopped wearing her engagement ring, and now she's confirmed the news for the first time.

At her 'Jazz and Piano' show in Las Vegas on Sunday, Gaga introduced her rendition of Ella Fitzgerald's 'Someone to Watch Over Me' - a song about searching for love - and said: "Last time I sang this song, I had a ring on my finger, so it'll be different this time."

It was previously claimed the split came as no real shock to the 'Shallow' hitmaker's friends.

A source previously said: "Their friends knew they weren't going to work out in the long run. It always seemed Christian was more into the relationship than Gaga was."

Gaga - who had been previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney before calling it quits in 2016 - remained largely private about her relationship with the talent agent but had gushed about the hunk whilst on stage last year.

She said at the time: "When I went backstage, Christian was by the stairs making sure I was OK. The best part about being in love with someone is having them there to catch you if you fall."

And in her documentary, 'Gaga: Five Foot Two', the 33-year-old star explained that she often asks Christian, as well as the other members of her family, for advice when it comes to her career.

She shared: "It's not just about it being my boyfriend. I ask that of many people in my life, and my family, all the time. At the end of the day, I'm my father's daughter, my mother's daughter, my sister's sister."