Lady Gaga hails 'Together At Home' as a 'moment of kindness'

Lady Gaga has praised "One World: Together At Home", describing it as a "global moment of kindness". The 34-year-old singer helped to curate the at-home fundraiser and she feels enormously proud of the event, which has raised money to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Gaga wrote on Twitter: "Thank you with all of my heart for watching #TogetherAtHome, sharing in a global moment of kindness with each other, and spreading positive and loving intentions. We love you. (sic)" The chart-topping pop star has also admitted she was "humbled" to have been involved with the star-studded fundraiser, which featured performances from the likes of Sir Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Sir Elton John, Lizzo, John Legend and Sam Smith. She wrote on Twitter: "I am so humbled to have been a part of this project. Thank you @GlblCtzn . Thank you @WHO . I love you (sic)"

Thank you with all of my heart for watching #TogetherAtHome, sharing in a global moment of kindness with each other, and spreading positive and loving intentions. We love you. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 20, 2020

Prior to the historic broadcast, Gaga described "One World: Together At Home" as a "love letter".

She said in an emotional Instagram Live video: "I just want you to know that this is really a true love letter to all of you all over the world.

"I love you and I hope that you feel a big hug from the whole world today because what's really beautiful about this show is that you're all hugging each other."

A live album featuring the performances from the "One World: Together At Home" event has already been released.

The record is available to stream on Apple Music and Spotify with proceeds from streaming will go directly to support the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation.