Lady Gaga is 'healing' after dognapping incident

Lady Gaga is on the road to recovery following last month's dognapping incident, according to Cynthia Germanotta, her mother. The 34-year-old pop star's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot while walking three of Gaga's dogs in West Hollywood, and although all three of her pet pooches were ultimately returned safely, Gaga is still recovering from the scary incident. Cynthia Germanotta, Gaga's mother, shared: "Under the circumstances, everyone is doing as well as we can." Two of Gaga's dogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen by the gunman, while Miss Asia was able to escape and was eventually returned by the police. Ryan was hospitalised with his injuries but he is now recovering.

Cynthia told Fox 5's “Good Day New York: "[They are] on the path to healing!"

Ryan was conscious but barely breathing when police officers arrived on the scene of the shooting and he was hurriedly taken to a hospital.

At the time, Gaga was in Europe and Ryan was responsible for looking after her dogs in her absence.

The pop star's French bulldogs are each worth a substantial amount of money, as they can sell for anywhere between $1 500 - $3 000 on average.

However, those with a particularly sought-after pedigree have been known to sell for as much as $10 000.

Gaga adopted Miss Asia and previously described her pet pooch as one of her biggest inspirations.

She shared: "Asia is my inspiration for many things. She has really shown me the importance of living in the moment. If I don't, I'll miss a precious look on her face!"

The “Bad Romance” hitmaker thinks she has a "very special bond" with her dog.

She explained: "Asia and I have a very special bond.

"She also talks a lot with her big, beautiful eyes. Her ears are especially large for a Frenchie, and I can tell she's comfy at home with mommy because her ears are down.

"Asia also loves belly rubs, from everyone, and she lies on her back all the time to let me know!"