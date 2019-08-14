Lamar Odam and Sabrina Parr. Picture: Instagram

Lamar Odom has "definitely" moved on from ex-wife Khloe Kardashian now he's dating Sabrina Parr. The former NBA player - who split from the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star in 2013 after four years of marriage - has embarked on a new romance with Sabrina Parr and insisted his feelings for his ex-wife are now behind him.

Asked if he's over Khloe, the sportsman said: "I've definitely moved on."

Asked if it was true that the Kardashian family put him under "a spell," he insisted: "I knew what I was getting myself into. They always did right by me."

The 39-year-old star admitted one of the reasons why his relationship with Sabrina is already so strong is her ethnicity.

Asked by "Dish Nation" interviewer Gary Hayes what makes their romance different, he said: "The truth. She's black."

Gary joked: "When a black woman comes along, ain't playing."

Sabrina replied: "Oh no, I was not playing at all."

Lamar added: "Yeah, she keeps it real."

The 32-year-old life coach was asked why she decided to pursue a relationship with Lamar considering his previous problems, including a struggle with drug, alcohol and sex addiction and a near-fatal overdose in a brothel in 2015 - which led to Khloe putting their divorce on hold to nurse him back to health - but Sabrina insisted the "pain and the drama" had come at a different time in his life.

She said: "I wasn't attracted to the pain and the drama.

"You have to meet people where they are. He was never in a position to be someone's husband, you know? He was sick.

"He needed to heal. He needed to grieve. He experienced a lot of losses. And he never had time to go through that."