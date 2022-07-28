Lamar Odom says Khloe Kardashian could have ‘hollered’ at him for another baby

The 42-year-old former basketball player was married to the reality star from 2009 until 2016. They tied the knot after only one month of dating, but “The Kardashians” star first filed for divorce in 2013, only to put it on hold after he was hospitalised over drug use in 2015 to help him recover.

Their divorce was eventually finalised in 2016. Recently it was revealed that the Good American co-founder is expecting another child with ex Tristan Thompson – with whom she already has 4-year-old daughter True – despite the pair not being together. Odom reacted to the news.

In footage shared by The New York Post’s Page Six column, Odom laughed: “They’re going to have another baby? She could have hollered at me for that.” Khloe and Lamar are no longer in touch and he previously admitted the “biggest regret” of his life was destroying their relationship. Odom previously weighed in on the reality star’s drama with Thompson when a DNA test confirmed he had fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, with Odom claiming he wants to “re-connect” with his former spouse.

Last December, Odom wrote: “I truly wish nothing but the best for Khloe and I’m hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends. She is a good person and deserves the world.” His message was in response to a post written by Thompson in which he reached out to the socialite. He wrote: “Tristan wrote on his Instagram Stories: ‘Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately’.

