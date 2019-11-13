Lamar Odom's son has slammed the former sportsman for not telling his family about his engagement to Sabrina Parr until they saw the news on Instagram.
The 40-year-old retired basketball player announced on Instagram on Monday that he was to marry Sabrina Parr after four months of dating and the news came as a shock to his 17-year-old son, Lamar Jr., who had no idea.
And the teenager, who has a 21-year-old sister, Destiny, admitted Lamar's family "don't approve" of his dad's new partner.
He ranted in a now-deleted Instagram comment: "Not a [text] or phone call to see how people who've known this dude his whole life, to see how we would feel or react.
"Knew shawty for 4 months and already got you twisted, fam n friends already don't approve of homegirl but she already got your ass in a sunken place.