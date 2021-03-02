Lamar Odom slams ex-fiancée Sabrina Parr: 'She was very deceitful'

Lamar Odom has accused his ex-fiancée Sabrina Parr of using him for “fame”, as he slammed her as "very deceitful" throughout their relationship. The 41-year-old former NBA star ended his engagement to Sabrina in November, one year after they announced they were set to get married, and Lamar has now claimed the reason the romance ended was because Sabrina was “very deceitful” and used him for his money. When asked if Sabrina hurt him, he said: “Yeah, in every which way. She was very deceitful. “I used to really like, take her word for everything, and she was like, really lying to me the whole time. “I guess she got what she wanted, and that was the blue cheque, so I guess I was good for something.”

Lamar then alleged Sabrina and her manager put out a reality show about the couple without telling him.

The sporting star said he “knew what [he] signed up for” with the reality series, but wasn’t told when it was going to be broadcast.

Asked what he thinks Sabrina wanted from the relationship, he explained: “Clout or fame, some kind of way.

“The thing about this girl … she and her deceitful manager were supposed to drop this reality show, but they never even told me they were putting it out. Who moves like that?

“It was just me and her. I knew what I was doing and I knew what I signed up for, but I thought if you were putting it out to the world you would let me know.

“That’s a greaseball move and something I can’t respect, from her or her manager.”

And Lamar also said thinking back on the lost love makes him “sad”.

Speaking during an appearance on “The Real”, he said: “When I talk about her it makes me sad, because I don’t really like people taking advantage of me, especially for monetary reasons.”

Lamar previously accused Sabrina of holding his social media accounts "hostage", and at the time, Sabrina released a statement calling the allegations “extremely disappointing”.

She said: "I find these accusations from Lamar & whoever he’s working with extremely disappointing.

“We are no longer together and haven’t been for a while. I’ve chosen to move in silence about the situation & I suggest you do the same.

"We both know the truth and I assure you no truth is being told on their end. Now if you excuse me, I’m going to continue moving on in peace & silence. (sic)”