Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Lamar Odom would still "love to be with" ex-wife Khloe Kardashian. The former NBA player was married to the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star from 2009 until 2016, and despite having been unfaithful to her several times throughout their marriage, sources have said he'd still like to rekindle their romance.

An insider said: "Lamar would still love to be with Khloé. There's no beef between [them] at this time. He's always had love for her and her family."

Lamar, 39, is set to talk about his relationship with Khloe in his new memoir 'Darkness To Light', which hits shelves on May 28, and sources claim Khloe is yet to read a copy of the tome.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, one source added: "He'll talk about their relationship in the book, his regrets, the highs and the really lows. [Khloe] hasn't read the book."

The comments come after Khloe, 34, recently said there is "no bad blood" between her and Lamar, and she still thinks he's an "incredible person".

She said: "We speak every now and then. There's no issues. There's no bad blood. There's no anything.

"It just didn't work out and I think he's an incredible person and I just want the best for him. But there's no negative anything."

However, it may be a while before Khloe is ready to give it another shot with Lamar, as she recently said she's sworn off dating for a while following her split from Tristan Thompson - with whom she has 13-month-old daughter True - after he allegedly locked lips with Jordyn Woods.

Asked if she'd put herself on any dating websites or apps, she said: "No, I'm not on anything. I don't care to be. I'm so in love in True, and being with her, and enjoying every moment.

"I know that probably sounds like the typical answer but I'm working. I'm working on myself - mind, body, soul, that other cliche.

"I'm just happy and I want to filter through whatever I feel like I need to filter through, but my focus right now is True. I don't feel a sense of urgency to be in a relationship, or even to go on a date. I don't want to."