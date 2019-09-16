Lamar Odom. Picture: Instagram

Lamar Odom is "nervous" about "Dancing with the Stars" but has vowed to "do his best". The basketball player - who was married to Khloe Kardashian - admits he is a little worried about taking to the dance floor for the new series.

He said: "I'm just gonna go out there and do my best. I'm really nervous but hopefully God will guide me and I can do my routine. I'm an athlete, but the mannerisms are really different from a dancer to a basketball player."

And Lamar's motto is to "face his fears".

Talking about his mindset ahead of the show, he added to Entertainment Tonight: "Be consistent and persistent, and to have will to face my fear."

Meanwhile, Lamar previously revealed he sees his 'Dancing With the Stars' signing as a "blessing" and he's still in shock that he was chosen to join the line-up alongside the likes of Christie Brinkley, "The Bachelorette's" Hannah Brown, The Supremes' Mary Wilson and the former press secretary of President Donald Trump, Sean Spicer.

He said of his hopes for the show: "Hopefully just giving me strength in everything I do. Every day I'm just trying to get better and better and better, be a better person. Hopefully just bring out the best in me. Of course just to be alive and of course to be out on the stage and dance in front of America, it's a blessing."

It has also been confirmed that professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd would be making her return to the show after leaving in 2017.

She said: "I'm overwhelmed with excitement. I'm excited and happy to be back with my family. Honestly, I just missed everybody so much! As a lot of people know, it's such a close and tight-knit family, so I'm just happy to be back with everybody.

"I definitely wanted this to happen. I hoped that I could make this work for a couple of months now and was praying and hoping that it would all align. It was the perfect time for my family. Maks [Chmerkovskiy] has other things going on and Shai is well taken care of and it was just a good time for us."