Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin welcome twins via surrogate

Former N*Sync star Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin have welcomed twins, daughter Violet Betty and son Alexander James, into the world via surrogate. The former N*Sync star took to Instagram to reveal the couple are parents to daughter Violet Betty and son Alexander James, who were born on Wednesday.

He wrote: "The baby dragons have arrived!! I can not express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh! (sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lance Bass (@lancebass) Lance shared the pair's birth certificates, which revealed Alexander was born one minute earlier than Violet, and the lad was slightly bigger, weighing in at 4lbs 14oz compared to his sister's 4lbs 11oz weight. Michael shared the same pictures, and he added the caption: "Introducing the newest members of the Turchin-Bass household: Violet Betty and Alexander James!!!!

“They’re pure perfection and yes that includes the dozens of poops we’ve already dealt with. Our hearts our full!!! Thank you everyone for the well wishes (sic)" Last month, Lance admitted his twins were due to arrive "any day now". He said: "I got twins on the way. They could come any day which I'm kind of really scared about."

Lance made the exciting announcement at the 2021 VMAs, and joked it would be his last appearance at the ceremony for quite some time. He said: "I won't be at the VMAs for the next 18 years!" The couple - who have been married since 2014 - had previously confirmed they were expecting a boy and a girl, and Lance was thrilled the pair would be arriving in time for Halloween.