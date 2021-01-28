Larry King has been laid to rest

Larry King has been laid to rest according to his widow, Shawn King, who explained the private ceremony was "beautiful". The iconic TV host passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Saturday at the age of 87, after being treated for Covid-19 earlier this month. And now, his wife Shawn King – with whom he had 21-year-old Chance and 20-year-old Cannon – has revealed he has already been laid to rest, as it is common within the Jewish faith to “do it very quickly”. She said: "We laid him to rest this morning. And in the Jewish faith, they do it very quickly, so you almost don't have time to, for me, to process. I'm still processing. “And as are the boys, the whole family is just, you know, yeah."

Shawn also said there was “no showbiz” at Larry’s funeral, and revealed the family – which also includes Larry’s 59-year-old son, Larry King Jr., from his marriage to Annette Kaye – all wore the TV legend’s signature suspenders to the service.

She added to “Entertainment Tonight”: "We all, it was just family, we wore Larry's suspenders, every one of us. And it was a beautiful, loving ... just perfect, just perfect. It was family. There was no showbiz, no, none of that.

"Death is maybe the great equalizer, I think. You know, when you experience it with people who we really, really love, all the other noise and the nonsense that could be surrounding, it just goes away and the family goes close together. And that's what happened. You know, it was beautiful."

The news comes after Larry’s three sons shared a moving tribute to their “amazing father” on social media.

In a joint statement posted to Facebook, they wrote: “We are heartbroken over our father's death, and together with our extended family mourn his passing.

“The world knew Larry King as a great broadcaster and interviewer, but to us he was 'dad.'

“He was the man who lovingly obsessed over our daily schedules and our well-being, and who took such immense pride in our accomplishments - large, small, or imagined.

“And, through it all, we knew without a doubt in the world that he loved us more than life itself.

“He was an amazing father, and he was fiercely loyal to those lucky enough to call him a friend. We will miss him every single day of our lives.”