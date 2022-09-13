Lee Jung-jae makes history with Emmy win

The 'Squid Game' actor became the first South Korean actor, and the first actor of Asian descent, to win the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series thanks to his role in the Netflix series, which saw him beat out the likes of Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong (“Succession), Jason Bateman, (”Ozark“), Bob Odenkirk (”Better Call Saul“), and Adam Scott (”Severance“) to take the honour.

Taking to the stage at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater to accept the award, Jung-jae said: "Thank you so much thank you so much. First, I would like to thank God above. Thank you to The Television Academy.

"Thank you to Netflix and thank you to the director for making realistic problems we all face come to life so creatively on the screen, with a great script and amazing visuals. Thank you. Thank you, 'Squid Game' team."