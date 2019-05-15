Tim Conway. Picture: Photo/Matt Sayles, AP

The legendary comedian - who was best known for his role in 'The Carol Burnett Show' - passed away at 8:45am on Tuesday, May 14, at the age of 85 surrounded by his family and friends, his publicist Howard Bragman told PEOPLE. Tim is survived by his wife of 35 years Charlene Conway, his seven children; Kelly, Corey, Jaime, Tim, Jackie, Pat, Shawn, and his two granddaughters.

His relatives have asked that any fans who want to pay their respects to the late star do so by making donations to The Lou Ruvo Brain Center at the Cleveland Clinic in Las Vegas, Nevada, rather than sending flowers or gifts to them.

Prior to his passing, Tim had suffered complications from Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH) - an abnormal buildup of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) in the brain's ventricles - but showed no signs of dementia or Alzheimer's.

However, last year, his daughter Kelly filed documents to become his conservator in a bid to control his medical needs after his wife Charlene reportedly voiced her plans to move him out of the "excellent skilled nursing facility" he was staying at.

Kelly gained a temporary restraining order to stop the move, but in March Charlene was made conservator of her husband, according to reports at the time.

After news of his death broke this morning, his friends and co-workers in the industry took to their social networking sites to pay their respects.

Among them to pay tribute was Carol Burnett, who told USA Today: "He was one in a million, not only as a brilliant comedian but as a loving human being. I cherish the times we had together both on the screen and off. He'll be in my heart forever."

While Judd Apatow said: "The amount of joy Tim Conway brought my family as a child was immeasurable. The man was pure comedy. Riotously funny. I finally got to see him work when he guest starred on 'The Larry Sanders' show and he was all I dreamed he would be. As kind as he was funny. He will be missed."

Tributes continue to pour in for the legendary actor.

Oh Tim Conway made me laugh. He was the whole comedic package. I don’t know if I’ve Ever laughed out loud as much as I did watching him. Pure Gold. RIP Tim — Wally Kurth (@wallykurth) May 15, 2019

Tim most recently voiced Barnacle Boy on 'SpongeBob SquarePants'.

