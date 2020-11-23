Lena Waithe's estranged wife files for divorce

Lena Waithe’s estranged wife Alana Mayo has filed for divorce, 10 months after they announced they were splitting following less than a year of marriage. The couple announced their separation in January, and 10 months later, Alana has now filed legal documents to officially terminate their marriage. According to The Blast, Alana filed a petition for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court earlier this week, and as of the time of writing, nothing else is known about the divorce proceedings. Lena and Alana announced their split in a joint statement, which was posted in January, just two months after they revealed they had married in secret. The statement read: "After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways. We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time.”

Whilst revealing their marriage in November, “Westworld” star Lena - who got engaged to Alana in 2017 - admitted the wedding was a spur-of-the-moment decision.

She said: "We snuck and did it. We didn't really make any announcements.

"We went to San Francisco, we went to the courthouse and we got married right in front of Harvey Milk's bust.

"And it was her idea, like all good things are. And we were driving and she was like, 'We should get married at that courthouse.' And I said, 'Cool let's do it.’ ”

Whilst in July 2018, the Emmy winner opened up about how Alana kept her "grounded" amid her successful Hollywood career and hectic schedule.

She gushed at the time: "She definitely helps to keep me grounded. When I get home from winning an Emmy, she’s like, 'Don’t forget to take out the recycling.' It’s those things that I think are really helpful. She’s so laid back about it all."