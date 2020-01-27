Lewis Capaldi has revealed he was mistaken for a seat filler at the 2020 Grammy Awards.
The "Someone You Loved" hitmaker - who was nominated for Song of the Year at the annual music awards ceremony - hilariously revealed on social media that he was mistaken for a seat filler, one of the people who are used to fill in the gaps in the crowd when the artists get up mid way through the ceremony.
Alongside laughing faces, he wrote on Twitter: "A lady at the grammys has just come up and offered to take my seat because she thought I was one of the people who sits in the chairs to fill them when someone gets up to use the bathroom #GRAMMYs (sic)"