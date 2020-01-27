Lewis Capaldi mistaken for seat filler at Grammys









Lewis Capaldi arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Picture: AP Lewis Capaldi has revealed he was mistaken for a seat filler at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The "Someone You Loved" hitmaker - who was nominated for Song of the Year at the annual music awards ceremony - hilariously revealed on social media that he was mistaken for a seat filler, one of the people who are used to fill in the gaps in the crowd when the artists get up mid way through the ceremony.

Alongside laughing faces, he wrote on Twitter: "A lady at the grammys has just come up and offered to take my seat because she thought I was one of the people who sits in the chairs to fill them when someone gets up to use the bathroom #GRAMMYs (sic)"





Lewis ultimately lost in his Grammys category to Billie Eilish - who took home the prize for her track "bad guy" - but he had previously insisted he "wouldn't win" the award.





The 23-year-old singer said: "I'm not going to win the Grammy; it's cool. It's not the end of the world. No [I don't have a speech ready], because I'm not going to win. I'm completely okay with it. Even when we got the nomination, I was like, 'Oh that's amazing, we'll get to go and see Billie Eilish.'





"I haven't written a speech because I won't need to use it. But no, whoever wins - whether it's Billie or Lizzo or Lady Gaga or whoever - I'll be there cheering them on. I'd like to say I'm getting my body right [for the ceremony], but I've been drinking since I got [to Los Angeles].



