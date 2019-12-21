Liam Payne has refused to confirm or deny dating Naomi Campbell.
The 26-year-old singer has been quizzed on rumours he had a romance with the 49-year-old supermodel earlier this year, but he was staying tight lipped.
Appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live' with Lea Michele, the pair played a game of 'Plead The Fifth' which allows guests to refuse to answer one of three questions.
Host Andy Cohen asked: "Liam, can you confirm or deny that you dated Naomi?"
The "Strip That Down" hitmaker replied: "I plead the fifth."