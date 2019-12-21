Liam Payne refuses to confirm or deny dating Naomi Campbell









Naomi Campbell and Liam Payne. Picture: Instagram Liam Payne has refused to confirm or deny dating Naomi Campbell. The 26-year-old singer has been quizzed on rumours he had a romance with the 49-year-old supermodel earlier this year, but he was staying tight lipped. Appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live' with Lea Michele, the pair played a game of 'Plead The Fifth' which allows guests to refuse to answer one of three questions. Host Andy Cohen asked: "Liam, can you confirm or deny that you dated Naomi?" The "Strip That Down" hitmaker replied: "I plead the fifth."

When Lea joked he had "confirmed it", he quickly added: "I pled the fifth. It's my right as a human."

Liam was also asked to name the most "well endowed" member of One Direction - he chose himself - and the final question was what he and former bandmate Harry Styles talked about after they met up for the first time in three years at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball earlier this month.

He said: "We spoke about a number of things. We hadn't seen each other for three years. Literally, I haven't seen him once and we hadn't spoken or anything.

"So it was good to see him. He was pretty much the same boy that I left him. We spoke about the kids and happiness and all sorts stuff."

Meanwhile, Liam's coy response to the Naomi question comes after she also refused to discuss the subject earlier this year.

Referring to her love life, talk show host Jonathan Ross asked: "There have been a lot of headlines recently connecting you to Mr. Liam Payne."

Prompting Naomi to quickly reply: "And? I never discuss my personal life. Another name?"

She added: "I never discuss my personal life. I mean, it's crazy it's like one day it's one person, the next day it's another. Who is tomorrow? That's what I want to know ... For me I laugh. The stories are incredible, it's humorous ... I just get on with my life."

Bang Showbiz