Lil Baby shoots down Saweetie dating rumours

Following her dramatic fall-out and break up with Migos rapper Quavo, rumours have been swirling across the internet that Saweetie is dating Quavo's former labelmate, Lil Baby. The “Icy Chain” rapper was reportedly spotted is spending time with Lil Baby.

Hollywood Unlocked on Wednesday reported that the two recently went shopping in New York and Baby spent nearly $100 000 (about R1.6 million) on his reported beau at Chanel. They also claimed that a source has security footage from the store that shows the pair there together. But with the rumours gaining momentum on social media, Baby has come out and claimed that he is single.

"Baby not dating NO ONE !! I’m Single !😒" Baby not dating NO ONE !! I’m Single !😒 — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) November 25, 2021 Saweetie had been in New York for her appearance on “Saturday Night Live” before heading to New Jersey's Powerhouse, where Baby performed. Over the past year, Baby has been in an on and off relationship with social media personality Jayda Cheaves, who's the mother of his child.

Last year's Apple Music Artist of the Year, Baby has been enjoying another stellar year. One of the most sought after rappers on the planet, he's been featured on the three best selling hip hop album of the year, Drake's “Certified Lover Boy”, Kanye West's Donda and J. Cole's “Off Season”. Saweetie and Quavo broke up in March amid cheating allegations. Saweetie confirmed their split on Twitter earlier in the year.

“I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character." “Presents don’t band aid scars, and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.” A video of the couple fighting in an elevator leaked shortly after their breakup.