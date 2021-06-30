Lil Nas X 'insecure' about sexuality

Lil Nas X is “insecure” about his sexuality after being "conditioned" to "hate" himself for being gay. The 22-year-old rapper – who is openly gay – admitted he is trying to “unlearn” attitudes he had when he was growing up and though he’s taking steps forward, he still has a “long way to go”.

Nas made the admission while responding to a homophobic backlash he received following his performance at the BET Awards on Sunday, in which he ended his “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” by passionately kissing his male back-up dancer. One critic tweeted: "You’re so insecure about your sexuality you’re over compensating for it every chance you get. Gay people who know themselves don’t constantly have to remind everyone that they are gay." Nas responded: "You’re right i am insecure about my sexuality. i still have a long way to go. i’ve never denied that.

"When you’re conditioned by society to hate yourself your entire life it takes a lot of unlearning. "Which is exactly why i do what i do.(sic)” But Nas insisted people shouldn’t have been shocked by his performance because of the themes of the song.

He wrote: “We are 4 months in and people are still acting surprised that i am being gay and sexual in performances of a song about gay and sexual s***. Like the song is literally about gay sex what y’all want me to do play the piano while baking a cake?(sic)” The “Sun Goes Down” singer admitted he was filled with nerves about the performance as he thanked those who had offered support. He tweeted: "It took me a lot of time to mentally prepare for this performance.

"While on stage i was trembling knowing that i was performing something like that in front of my straight peers. even during the performance i was having a hard time calming my nerves. thank you guys for the love.” Asked why he “forced” himself to perform in the way he did, he added: "If you don’t push yourself outside of your comfort zone you will never grow." Nas also told his critics they need to “work” on themselves.