Lindsay Lohan has urged her mother to dump her "weird catfish" boyfriend. The star's 56-year-old mum Dina recently revealed on the US edition of 'Celebrity Big Brother' that she is ready to marry a man she has spoken to "every day" for five years but never met or even seen on FaceTime.

Responding to a post on Instagram about the reality show's finale this week, Lindsay wrote: "@dinalohan so proud of you mommy! But no more weird #catfish. Please."

Her comment comes after her mum told housemates Kandi Burruss, Tamar Braxton, and Natalie Eva Marie that she is confident she will wed her "special someone", who lives in San Francisco and takes care of his mother.

She said: "I can't wait to tell you about this guy. I've been talking to him for five years. Like, every day. A lot. I feel like I know him.

"You know when you talk to someone on the phone like you feel like you know them?

"It's personal. He's real. I swear, it's crazy. But I'm going to marry him. It's really, really true. I talk to his ma."

And while Dina's 'CBB' housemates Kandi, Tamar and Natalie are concerned she is being catfished - which sees someone create a fictional online persona to lure another person into a relationship - she insists her man just doesn't have a phone suitable for video calling.

She added: "It's real. Some guys don't just use iPhones."

The situation has even caught the eye of 'Catfish' host Nev Schulman, whose role on the show sees him help people who might be being tricked by potential lovers online.

He recently said: "YOU GOTTA BE KIDDING ME. Let's do this!"

In September, Dina - who was married to Lindsay's dad Michael Lohan from 1985 until 2007, when their divorce was settled - reportedly filed for bankruptcy and was said to be more than $1.5 million in debt, with more than $1 million owed to PennyMac Loan Services.

Bang Showbiz