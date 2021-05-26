Lisa Kudrow opens up on rare friendship between 'Friends' cast

Lisa Kudrow thinks it is truly "rare" that her and the “Friends” cast - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer - get on so well together.

Speaking about their friendship, she said: "I didn't realise until the show ended how rare it is how much this cast get along together and how much we still love each other.

That's pretty great and in [the reunion show] we're going to be reminiscing and celebrating the series."

And Lisa recalled their first small reunion together on Zoom.

She added of their reunion chat to News Corp: "The first time we were on a call together, we could barely stay on topic because we kept making each other laugh."

Meanwhile, Lisa previously confessed she was convinced that 'Friends' would run "forever"

Asked if she feared not getting another gig, she said: "I always feel like, 'Well, I will never work again.'

“And then I do, like a miracle. But I was going to say – no, while I was on 'Friends', I thought, 'I will always be working because there's no end in sight for this show.'

"Yeah, it was on for 10 years. But I just thought, 'This could go on forever.'"

And the actress explained that she felt better suited to playing Rachel Green when she read the script for the pilot and recalled taking an online quiz that suggested she was more like Rachel than Phoebe.

She said: "I thought I was answering questions that would bring me to Phoebe – you know, 'Favourite colour? Yellow!' And it said Rachel.

“When I first read the script, and I was going to be auditioning for Phoebe, I saw [the pages for] Rachel, and I just went, 'Oh, that's like a Long Island JAP - that could be hilarious. I can identify with that more.' But they said, 'No, no. Phoebe.'"