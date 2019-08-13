Joe Budden and Nicki Minaj. Picture: Instagram

In the latest episode of Queen Radio, Nicki Minaj interviewed Joe Budden on Monday where she set the record straight about accusation he made about her.



The interview kicked off with Minaj reading a tweet from Budden which said "the Barbz really hate Joe Budden", to which the "Pump It Up" rapper said his therapist told him that no matter the hate he should always lead with compassion.





The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper goes on to address the times Budden has called her a liar. The most recent incident begin Budden claiming on his show that the Instagram Live was planned between her and Megan Thee Stallion. Further claiming that the song was already done with her on the track. Minaj refuted these claims and said that it was all organic and she never heard the song before that.

Nicki Minaj Calls Joe Budden Out For Calling her a Liar On #QueenRadio pic.twitter.com/ZXE8i21fhE — 2CooI2Blog (@2Cool2Bl0g) August 12, 2019





The next topic the "Chun Lee" hitmaker brought up was the making of "Motorsport" that also features her arch-rival Cardi B.





Budden previously claimed that Minaj didn't know Cardi was going to be on the song. To which Minaj said that she still has the text messages from Quavo asking if Cardi can be on the track and Minaj replied with "yeah let's do it".





Minaj then went to say that this was yet another example of him making her out to be a lair.

Nicki Minaj Conforts Joe Budden On #QueenRadio About His MotorSport Comments When He Was On Everyday Struggle pic.twitter.com/gUUl5V2Oz5 — 2CooI2Blog (@2Cool2Bl0g) August 12, 2019

However, the big argument occurred when Budden returned from his smoke break and Minaj brought up when Budden claimed that the "Good Form" rapper was allegedly on drugs after the first time they met.





This resulted in Minaj going on a full-on rant regarding how Budden talks over people and how he likes to teardown women when they can't respond. Claiming that he is jealous of successful women and when he asked if he could respond she simply said: "'no".

Throughout the whole segment, the Barbz shared their thoughts on how the interview as it was going along praising Minaj for dragging Budden.

This Nicki and Joe shit hilarious. She pulled a Joe on Joe. Get loud and over-talk your guest on your platform. Funny. #QueenRadio. — Dmanspop (@edavis1128) August 12, 2019

Nicki: Joe you said “___________”

Joe: I did NOT say that

Nicki: * Pulls video receipt*

Joe: #QueenRadio pic.twitter.com/pYFloq72GU — BΛЯBIΣ DЯIP (@BeyOnika__) August 12, 2019

I am living for thissss!!! This is the greatest feminist act of the 21st century!! Drag Joe’s misogynistic ass #QueenRadio pic.twitter.com/UasjlgyPCC — 🐝 (@indvolu) August 12, 2019

Nicki pulled a Joe Budden on Joe Budden, all that over talking/yelling got him shook #QueenRadio pic.twitter.com/xWoquZHHod — Shay✨ (@freely_shay) August 12, 2019

Nicki Minaj as soon as Joe Budden opened his mouth. #QueenRadio pic.twitter.com/FtnIliN6WC — 🦁August 13! LEO TINGZ! 🦁 (@TheKingofReads) August 12, 2019

Nicki cooked Joe. Roasted Charlemagne. Toasted Safaree and remained #1 on twitter while doing so 😂 #QueenRadio pic.twitter.com/yacG0Wlo5Q — Red Jaden ❤️ (@RedJaden1) August 12, 2019





While casual fans were more critical about Minaj's behaviour on the air.

this why she always fighting with everyone!!! That honestly threw me off, if you're not worshipping her then you're her enemy or something. Nah, that's toxic and trash — sugar baby 🍭 (@yodeleladejobi) August 13, 2019

Queen radio is the worst if I wanted to hear a women scream at me all day I’d go to my mama house — Josh Michael (@Jmike_JR) August 12, 2019

Nicki Minaj's biggest mistake was switching to leading her career with her personality. I believe she saw Cardi using her personality and being open about her personal life, and decided she wanted to try. Terrible idea, her personality is very unlikable. — Holla Berry (@CodyDominic_) August 12, 2019

She literally dated Meek Mill & nobody was judging him because of his background. There's just so much dishonesty in these conversations. A lot cognitive dissonance going on. Nicki is good at manipulating people into feeling bad for her even when she's wrong. — Bella Goth (@HoodSocialism) August 12, 2019

All jokes aside, I wonder if Nicki has a different understanding of everything Lil Kim was saying back in the day about being blackballed, people discrediting your work, etc now that she feels she’s going through the exact same thing. — 🌪 (@MrMouthAlmighty) August 12, 2019

Last week Budden was also a hot topic on the Twitter streets after "The Brew Podcast" posted their 50 greatest rappers of all-time list with him nabbing the third spot.



