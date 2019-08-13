Wendy Williams. Picture: Instagram

Wendy Williams already knew about her estranged husband's alleged "double life before it became public knowledge that Kevin Hunter reportedly fathered a child with a mistress.



The 55-year-old talk show host filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter earlier this year amid allegations he'd fathered a child with another woman and Wendy has now admitted it was tough keeping her heartbreak under wraps for so long.





Asked by Andy Cohen on his SiriuXM channel, "Radio Andy", if he'd known about Kevin's "double life", she said: "I knew a lot of things for years."





Wendy found it hard not to address the situation in the "Hot Topics" section of her eponymous talk show and praised her team for hiding the signs all wasn't well.





She recalled: "I'd come in, my eyes would be puffy from crying."





While Wendy had known about the problems in her marriage for some time, she stayed for the sake of her and Kevin's teenage son, Kevin Jr..





She explained "I knew that I would [have to address it] but I had to get my ducks in a row. I knew a lot of things for years. I knew a lot of things for years, but my son was at home. It wasn't fair to him.

"I'm not going to grab his hand and flee the scene and move zip codes.





"You know, now he has to move high schools and stuff life that. He's just making friends."





But Wendy is now "very single" as Kevin Jr. has gone away to college.





She added: "So now he's away in college, and the person I am now is very single because he's not living with me. He goes to school in Miami."





Wendy filed for divorce after Kevin was photographed with his alleged mistress, but she insisted she would have left him anyway.





She said: "I would have known anyway."



