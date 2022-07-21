Lizzo admits to being a huge Beyoncé fan

Lizzo is a huge Beyoncé fan. The “About Damn Time” hitmaker adores the “Break My Soul” hitmaker – who is due to drop her next album, “Renaissance”, later this month – and wants to “make people feel” with her music how the 40-year-old superstar allows her to.

Story continues below Advertisement

The 34-year-old pop star told “Elle UK”: “I’ve seen Beyoncé maybe up to 10 times live now, and she continues to give me that feeling. That excitement never goes away. She doesn’t just put out music for the sake of putting out music – there’s going to be something real, you know what I mean? “A teachable moment. Every time I hear her, it’s like, ‘Man, I want to make people feel this way. How can I make people feel this way, too?’” Lizzo won’t put tracks – even if she loves them – on an album “if they don’t serve the greater purpose”.

She said: “I have so many songs at this point, some that are my favourite I’ve ever written. But I’m not putting them on the album if they don't serve the greater purpose. You know? And I think the greater purpose is: what do I need to say right now that can help people forever?” The Grammy Award winner opened up about how she adopted the “fake it till you make it” approach to becoming her confident self. Lizzo said: “In doing the fake it till you make it method, I began attracting a lot of people who thought I was beautiful. But she (her best friend) genuinely thought I was beautiful and helped me believe it and verbalise it out loud.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I was like, ‘Oh no, my (beauty) is real.’ And I think that’s an important thing. You start attracting people who see you the way you see yourself. Anyone around you is going to notice you how you view yourself.” She said: “I spent years being ashamed. It took a lot of work for me to feel worthy of being in this place. To feel worthy of being a force to be reckoned with.” The “Juice” hitmaker also detailed how she longs to “open the door” for more people who look like her.

Story continues below Advertisement