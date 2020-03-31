Lizzo sends meals to US hospital staff fighting Covid-19 on the front line

Lizzo has been sending meals to US hospital staff fighting the coronavirus on the front line. The 31-year-old Grammy-winner had lunch delivered to the ERs at the University of Washington and University of Minnesota on Monday, and the "Truth Hurts" singer is planning on sending more packages to other hospitals. A representative for the "Juice" hitmaker told The Seattle Times: "She sent several hospitals food that were hit really hard for staff working around the clock. "She is planning to send food to more hospitals as well."

The kind gesture comes after the singer-and-flautist urged people to "let love spread" during the coronavirus crisis.

The "Good As Hell" hitmaker reminded her fans about how vital it is to adhere to social distancing guidelines to help slow the spread of the respiratory disease, but doesn't want the measures to "tear us apart" so stressed the importance of staying in touch with loved ones in the absence of being able to meet up in person.

She said: "You cannot let this tear us apart. The social distancing is something we are doing for our health, but we have to come together closer as a people.

"Call a friend that you haven't spoken to in a while, call a family member. This is a very real pandemic. I know we watch TV and we see a lot of fear on television, but you can't let the fear spread faster than the virus. We have to let love spread. So that's what I've been practicing every single day."

Lizzo recently had to defend herself for wearing a face mask.

The "Cuz I Love You" star explained that the reason she was wearing the protective gear - which has been in short supply during the COVID-19 battle - was because she was suffering from strep throat.

She wrote on Instagram: "Got strep at the worst time ever.

"It's nobody's business but I'd prefer y'all not criticize me for wearing a face mask and doing what I was supposed to do to protect the people in my home.

"Please check yourself before you become an internet bully because you're bored. Get your facts straight. The world needs less trolls and more compassion. (sic)"