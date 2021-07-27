Lizzo warns fans to keep their distance following sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in the US

Lizzo has told her fans to maintain a six-foot gap on the street due to a recent spike in coronavirus cases in the US. The “Juice” hitmaker has pre-warned her fans that if she doesn't want to take selfies, hug or shake hands, it's because she doesn't want to risk catching the virus, and not because she is a "celebrity that thinks she's all that".

During an Instagram Live, Lizzo told her followers: “I don’t care who you are. You could be the nicest person. You could be vaccinated. “You could be quadruple vaccinated. If you see me, please give me six feet. This s*** is coming back. Covid. And people being real sloppy with personal space. “It’s not you! It’s me. I’m not trying to catch nothing. I don’t even want to catch feelings, bitch. You think I’m trying to catch Covid?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) The Grammy-winner proceeded to disinfectant her phone with a miniature bottle of Lysol and quipped that she wasn't risking the virus spreading through screens. She continued: “Don’t think, ‘Oh she’s a celebrity, she thinks she’s all that.’ It’s not that booboo.

“You know what I think I am? Healthy. You know what I think I am? Covid-free. You know what I think I am? “Full of vitamin D and vitamin C. You know what I think I am? Safe for my family and friends to be around, and my coworkers and teammates. That’s who I think I am.” “So if y’all see me in the street, come up on me, want to hug, want to shake my hand, want to kiss me on the cheek, don’t do it. Don’t do it.

“Cause I ain’t trying to catch this mother****** virus that’s coming back. It got way too mother******* close. “It got WAY… it got THIS mother******* close. And I don’t play that. I’m about to be rude. I’m nice, you know what I’m saying? But this virus gonna have me acting up, I’m gonna be mean.” On a serious note, the 33-year-old star told her fans to stay safe and protect themselves.