LOOK: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's affectionate night out

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez weren't "shy about being affectionate" on a romantic dinner out this week.

The rumoured couple - who had previously dated in the early 2000s - have been romantically linked as of late and they clearly weren't shy about showing their love during a dinner date.

One eyewitness shared of the pair's romance: "Ben had his arm around Jennifer at dinner and they weren't shy about being affectionate.

“He looked great and seemed very happy. She also looked happy and kept leaning into him. They looked very comfortable and relaxed together."

And Ben and Jennifer seemed "very comfortable" with one another and her friends.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck cozied up to each other in LA. pic.twitter.com/ePS5xJIDRN — bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) June 1, 2021

A source added to E! News: "He mixed in well with her friends and seemed very comfortable talking to them and making conversation. They all had a lot of laughs and a great time."

Meanwhile, Jennifer is reportedly "smitten" with Ben.

The insider said: "Ben has been making the effort to make it work with their schedules.

“He's really making a huge effort. J.Lo thinks Ben has really stepped up and loves this version of him. It's comforting to her and she is smitten.

“They are giddy together and you can tell she's really happy."

The pair have kept in touch every day since they took a trip to Montana together earlier this month.

A source explained: "They have kept in touch every day since their Montana trip.

"Jennifer is doing well. She seems very happy and excited about her future."

Earlier this year, Jennifer and former baseball player Alex Rodriguez announced they were ending their engagement, saying they are "better as friends".

In a joint statement, they said: "We have realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so.

“We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.

“We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."