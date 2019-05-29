Pinky Girl and Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram

Local presenter Bonang Matheba and her cousin Pinky Girl landed in Prague for the Global Social Awards happening on Wednesday. Pinky Girl girl infamously missed out on one of Matheba's previous international trips with Lorna Maseko due to her waiting until the last minute to apply for a visa, which got denied.

This time around the "Being Bonang" star pulled through on the "Yeah Bonang, I'll do it" and joined her cousin in the capital of the Czech Republic

Taking the Instagram, the dynamic duo shared snaps from their journey, including some sightseeing and a lunch date.





Pictures and Video Credit: Bonang Matheba and Pinky Girl Instagram Stories

The red carpet for the Global Social Awards is set to take place at 5.30 pm and will be live streamed on YouTube. Matheba is nominated in the Inspiration and Influence category with other well known social media influencers such as American queer YouTuber, Tyler Oakley.