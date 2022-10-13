LOOK: Burna Boy and DJ Khaled link up in studio

Nigerian superstar Burna Boy is about to add another name to his list of international collaborations after being spotted with DJ Khaled. The two musicians this week hung out together and enjoyed some good food together and “igbo” marijuana. DJ Khaled shared moments of his time with Burna Boy on his official Instagram account.

In one post, DJ Khaled is heard listening to Burna Boy’s smash hit "Last Last" and jams while rolling in a Rolls-Royce. The two even dined together and broke bread with some lobster. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) It’s certainly hard for musicians to be together and not bounce ideas off each other. The ideas were so good between DJ Khaled and Burna Boy that they hit the studio (the joys of having a home studio). View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) DJ Khaled also shared a video moment of the studio session, which he said was on fire, but muted the audio. This means that fans will have to wait to hear the banger they cooked.

