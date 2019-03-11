Akash Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, and Shloka Mehta perform a ritual during their wedding ceremony at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai
Akash Ambani with wife Shloka poses during their wedding reception in Mumbai, India, Sunday, March. 10, 2019.(AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Actor Abhishek Bachchan, his wife actress Aishwarya Rai and their daughter Aaradhya pose at the wedding ceremony of Akash Ambani, son of the Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai
Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, his wife Nita Ambani and Brian T. Moynihan, CEO of the Bank of America Corporation, pose during a photo opportunity at the wedding ceremony of Mukesh's son Akash Ambani at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai
Google CEO Sundar Pichai and his wife Anjali Pichai pose at the wedding ceremony of Akash Ambani, son of the Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri pose at the wedding ceremony of Akash Ambani, son of the Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai
Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Isha Piramal, Anand Piramal and Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, pose at the wedding ceremony of Akash, at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Chairman of Reliance Group Anil Ambani arrive for the wedding of Akash Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai, India, Saturday, March 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao pose at the wedding ceremony of Akash Ambani, son of the Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani stands for a photograph with former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon during the wedding of his son Akash Ambani in Mumbai, India, Saturday, March 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at their pre-wedding function. Pinterest
New Dehli - Global celebrities including film stars, company executives, politicians and sports personalities descended on Mumbai on Saturday for the wedding celebrations of the son of India's wealthiest man and Reliance Industries boss, Mukesh Ambani.

Sundar Pichai, the chief executive of Google, former British prime minister Tony Blair, film stars Rajinikanth and Priyanka Chopra and cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Hardik Pandya were among the guests.

Indian stars Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor were seen dancing with the bridegroom Akash Ambani and plenty of Indians shared photos on social media with #AkashAmbani and #AkashShlokaWedding among the top trending hashtags in India.

The bride, Shloka Mehta, is the daughter of Russell Mehta, a wealthy diamond merchant and managing director of family-owned company Rosy Blue.

Celebrations began in Mumbai with feasts, singing and dancing, and other pre-wedding rituals, for the wedding between the two 28-year-olds. 

Photos on social media showed elaborate floral decorations and celebrities posing on a lawn before the wedding. Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita and the bridegroom wore various shades of pink. Maroon 5 always performed for the guests.

Ambani, whose business empire spans oil and gas, telecoms and retail, is Asia's richest man and the world's 13th most-wealthiest according to Forbes magazine, with his wealth estimated at $50 billion.

See more wedding highlights below.

