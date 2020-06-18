LOOK: Chrissy Teigen celebrates implant removal surgery with boob cake

Chrissy Teigen celebrated her breast implant removal with a cake shaped like her chest, complete with tombstone commemorating the death of her implants. The "Cravings" author revealed in May she was set to undergo surgery to have her implants removed after 14 years because she was "over" having a large chest, and last week the star announced she had been under the knife for the successful procedure. And now, Chrissy has shown her fans exactly how she celebrated her newly natural chest, by posting a picture of a cake made to look like her breasts. The cake featured a gravestone to honour the memory of her implants, and the frosting slab even featured the lifespan of her augmented chest as it read: "RIP 2006-2020" Picture: Chrissy Teigen Instagram Stories Chrissy, 34, revealed her surgery had been a success when she posted a picture of a note her four-year-old daughter Luna had written for her, which read: "BYE BOOBIES. "Have fun puncing your boobies out "Love Luna (sic)"

Alongside the message, the model - who has Luna, as well as two-year-old Miles with her husband John Legend - wrote: "Surgery went perfectly! So so so so so sore but waking up to this made it go away for half a minute at least (sic)"

Chrissy previously revealed she wanted to get her implants removed after getting them done when she was 20, because she wanted to return to having "pure fat" breasts.

She wrote on social media in May: "Hi hi! So I posted myself getting a covid test on the twitter, as I'm getting surgery soon. A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I'll just say it here: I'm getting my boobs out! They've been great to me for many years but I'm just over it. I'd like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don't worry about me! All good. I'll still have boobs, they'll just be pure fat. Which is all a t*t is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat. (sic)"