LOOK: Danielle Brooks ties the knot in Miami

“Orange Is the New Black” star Danielle Brooks has married Dennis Gelin in Miami. The 32-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Tasha 'Taystee' Jefferson in “Orange Is the New Black” - recently married Dennis Gelin at the historic Alfred DuPont Building in Miami, Florida.

Reflecting on her wedding day, Danielle said: "Getting to walk down the aisle with my dad, Dunnel, who just had hip surgery after living with pain for two years, meant the world to me." However, Danielle's wedding preparations were undermined by the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. She told Vogue: "Everything was going pretty well until Omicron hit the country.

"It was a bit too late in the process to turn back, so we added extra precautions with required PCR tests and rapid tests the day of the wedding. “I have to say our wedding planner, D’Concierge, was out of this world amazing. He never panicked and kept us level-headed during the ups and downs." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) Danielle turned to designer Oluwagbemisola Okunlol for one of the two dresses she wore on her big day.

And the actress revealed she was determined to "highlight" the work of a black designer, who flew "all the way from London" to make sure that Danielle's address arrived in Miami. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) Danielle - who has shared some behind-the-scenes images from her wedding day on social media - added: "I feel like when it comes to the wedding process, black creatives aren’t highlighted enough. Alonuko gave me the dress of my dreams.