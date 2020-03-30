LOOK: Drake finally posts pictures of his son Adonis

Drake finally shared pictures of his son, Adonis Graham, on Monday. In a lengthy Instagram post, the "One Dance" hitmaker share multiple images of him and Adonis, his parents, his baby mother Sophie Brussaux as well as Adonis playing with toys. He wrote: "What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. "This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. "It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality.

"Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release.

"Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW...It will rebuild.

"But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on. (sic)"

What followed was a lot of mixed reactions from Twitter. Others tried to shame Drake since his son looks nothing like him. He has blonde hair and blue eyes forgetting that Drake's mother also has same hair colour.

Drakes son resembles his MOM so much. I think that is beautiful because drakes adores his mother so much. Best blessing ever. Adonis 🔥 pic.twitter.com/knMgtBrLQn — opinionhated (@opinion8te) March 30, 2020

These were also some of the mixed reactions.

Drake just posted his son Adonis for the first time today @ 5am. He's probably in his feelings right now but his son is so cute! I didn't expect him to be blond+blue eyes but his Mom has blond hair+blue eyes so it's entirely possible, before all you bitches say, "that's not his." pic.twitter.com/LzGqfXvoYd — tina (@didntgnsoso) March 30, 2020

A lot of y’all about to prove Drake “look at the way we live, I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world my kid, from empty souls who just wake up & look to debate” bars to be correct based on y’all reactions to Adonis pics. — kingtisemedia (@kingtisemedia) March 30, 2020

Drake really dropped pics of Adonis like it was an album release or sumn lmaoo pic.twitter.com/ns4FyxXYQX — mawiz (@mawizh) March 30, 2020

Now we understand what Drake meant when he said he wasn't hiding his son from the world, he was hiding the world from his son. The streets can be so cold.