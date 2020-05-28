LOOK: Elvis Presley's jockstrap on sale for almost R640k

Elvis Presley's "used" and "worn" jockstrap is up for sale for almost R640 000. The late singer had the glitzy piece, which was emblazoned with his initials, made for him by a fan and wore it several times in the 1970s. The jockstrap eventually ended up in the collection of Jimmy Velvet, a singer who opened an Elvis museum in Memphis but it is now among the pieces in a celebrity memorabilia sale with an asking price of R638 362. The rhinestone-studded jockstrap worn by Elvis Presley and bearing his initials is seen in this undated handout picture. Picture: Reuters Daniel Wade, manager of Paul Fraser Collectibles in Bristol which is selling the jockstrap, said: "It is extravagant. It is absurd. It is absolutely Elvis. "I'm sure the new owner won't be able to resist wearing it out on a Saturday night. The Elvis magic will work wonders, I'm certain. "Joking aside, Elvis owned garments are scarce and hugely popular with collectors.

"This is a rare opportunity to own an intimate piece of the King."

A pair of bloomers created for Madonna's 1987 "Who's That Girl" tour are offered for sale - in "superb condition" for R383 656.

The pink pants, which are emblazoned with the word KISS, come framed in a sealed display unit.

The company are also selling an Afghan coat previously owned and worn by late T. Rex frontman Marc Bolan, with the grey patchwork garment offered for R105 505.

The most expensive item in the sale is a lock of Marilyn Monroe's hair, which was snipped and saved by her hairdresser on the iconic night when she sang 'Happy Birthday Mr President' to John F Kennedy in 1962.

The blonde tresses are up for sale for a staggering R5.3 million.

For memorabilia collectors not willing to shell out so much, the company are offering a lock of Daniel Radcliffe's hair for the bargain price of R8 504.