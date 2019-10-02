Justin and Hailey Bieber exchanged new rings from Tiffany & Co. at their second wedding on Monday.
The couple - who originally wed in a secret ceremony in September 2018 - exchanged vows in front of 154 guests at the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort in South Carolina on Monday and received new wedding bands to mark the occasion.
Both Justin, 25, and his 22-year-old wife's jewellery could be seen in pictures they've shared from the big day, with Hailey wearing both the Tiffany Soleste 18-carat gold diamond-encrusted band, which is valued at $3,125, and the $2,150 Tiffany Soleste 18-carat gold and diamond V-ring.